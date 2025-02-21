Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
Dem Who Shared Elon Musk ‘D**k Pic’ Targeted by Trump’s DOJ
WARNING
Rep. Robert Garcia shared the letter he received from the Department of Justice to X.
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Night News Reporter
Published
Feb. 20 2025
10:16PM EST
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Night News Reporter
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Musk and Hannity Talk Right Over Trump in Awkward Fox News Interview
Leigh Kimmins
Politics
Elon Musk Hits Astronaut With Shocking Slur After Being Slammed Over ‘Lie’
Liam Archacki
Politics
Secret Service Freaked Out by Trump’s Adoring Female Aide
Dan Ladden-Hall
Politics
Dolly Parton Calls Out Indiana Gov Over Plan to Dump Her Imagination Library
Nandika Chatterjee
Trumpland
Trump Threatens to Blow Apart Entire G7 to Protect Putin
Leigh Kimmins