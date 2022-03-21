Demand for Psychedelic Toad Venom Leads to Fears for Species’ Survival
SMOKING KILLS
Sampling the venom of a desert toad has led users—including Mike Tyson and Hunter Biden—to report feelings of eternal bliss and ego death, but the explosion in its popularity has experts alarmed that the species won’t survive the demand. The Sonoran desert toad is believed to be the only amphibian that produces the hallucinogenic MeO-DMT venom, which is increasingly being touted as an effective treatment for mental disorders and addictions. The toad is listed as threatened in New Mexico, where it remains vulnerable to poachers and rustlers. It hasn’t been found in the wild in California in decades, according to The New York Times. “There’s a perception of abundance,” said Robert Villa, president of the Tucson Herpetological Society, “but when you begin to remove large numbers of a species, their numbers are going to collapse like a house of cards at some point.” Toad venom proponents are divided between those who insist that “milking” straight from the source is the only way to smoke up, and those who advocate for a synthetic version of the venom. “Synthetic 5-MeO-DMT is just as good,” said Ana Maria Ortiz, a doctoral student at the University of Wisconsin studying the species. “People need to leave the toads alone.”