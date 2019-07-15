Get the Best Bluetooth Speaker for Hardcore Summer Adventures for $279 During Prime Day

I’ve been running around with the DemerBox for a while now and have accepted it as the most rugged Bluetooth speaker I’ve ever used. It’s an investment, for sure, but will also measure up to extreme situations. A crush-proof and waterproof body keeps it tightly closed and an inner compartment lets you use it as a container for your valuables. If a bear in the woods found a way to pry this thing open, I’d be very surprised (but not sure they tested it that way). | Get it on Amazon >

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.