‘I’m So Happy to Share More of My Life’: Demi Lovato Announces They Are Non-Binary

Demi Lovato is non-binary and is changing their pronouns to they/them, the singer has told fans. Announcing the news on Twitter on Wednesday, the 28-year-old singer said they were “so happy to share more of my life with you all,” and went on: “I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.” The pop star added: “I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way.” Lovato’s most recent album, Dancing With the Devil … The Art of Starting Over, reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 back in April.