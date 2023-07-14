Demi Lovato Still Suffers Scary Lasting Effects From Overdose
‘CONSTANT REMINDER’
Demi Lovato revealed in an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM on Wednesday that she still suffers impairments to her vision and hearing “to this day” after her near-fatal overdose in 2018. “It’s a daily constant reminder,” she shared. “Anytime I look at something, like, I have blind spots in my vision when I look at your face. And so it’s a constant reminder to stay on the right path, because I never want that to happen again.” Lovato said she no longer drives because of the lasting effects on her eyesight, which she described as a “disability.” While she said she “wouldn't change my path because I don’t have any regrets,” the singer said she wished someone had told her “that I was beautiful” and “that if you just sit with the pain, it passes.” Lovato has previously opened up about the aftermath of her overdose and its impacts on her health, which include three strokes, a heart attack, and brain damage.