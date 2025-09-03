Demi Moore, Bruce Willis’ ex-wife, has defended his current wife, Emma Heming Willis, against backlash after Heming revealed that she had moved Willis to a separate residence amid his battle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

“Being the ex-wife, even though our family is very connected, is an interesting position,” Moore, 62, told Oprah Winfrey on The Oprah Podcast in a pre-taped segment that aired Tuesday. “So much fell on Emma to really figure this whole thing out, and the most beautiful thing was recognizing the importance for caregivers and that they have to take care of themselves. If they don’t put that time into making sure that they’re okay, then they can’t show up for anyone else.”

Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming. VCG/VCG via Getty Images

“There’s no way that anybody could have anticipated where this was gonna go, and I really think she’s done a masterful job,” Moore added.

Heming appeared on The Oprah Podcast to promote her book, The Unexpected Journey: Finding Hope and Purpose on the Caregiving Path, which details the challenges of caring for a spouse with dementia and shines a light on what is often a misdiagnosed form of dementia.

Last week, Heming, 47, revealed to ABC News’ Diane Sawyer that she had moved the Die Hard actor, 70, to a one-story home where he receives full-time care.

The home is close to where Heming lives with the couple’s two children, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11. Though she called the decision “one of the hardest” she’s had to make during her time as Willis’ caregiver, Heming also stated she brings the children to Willis’ home “a lot” for lunch and dinner.

Heming’s decision to find a new home for Willis led to public backlash.

On Sunday, Heming addressed her critics on Instagram, saying “If they don’t have the experience with this, they don’t get a say, and they definitely don’t get a vote.”

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis in 1995. Patrice PICOT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Willis, 70, left acting in 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia, a disease that affects a person’s ability to process and express language. He was diagnosed with FTD in Feb. 2023.