Demi Moore Reacts to Channing Tatum’s ‘Ghost’ Remake Idea
NOT GIVING UP THE GHOST
Actress Demi Moore finally addressed Channing Tatum’s proposal to remake her 1990’s hit movie Ghost, according to the Daily Mail. The Magic Mike star revealed in January, that his production company Free Association had purchased the rights to the classic romantic movie, and was planning a remake after changing things a “little bit.” While attending the Cannes Film Festival this week, Moore, who starred in the original movie said she was intrigued by “super talented” Tatum’s plan. “Look, every story in some ways has already been told. The wonderful thing is the different way things can be reinterpreted,” Moore said. “I think there are some films that often are better left not touched, and left, and then sometimes there are wonderful surprises in that reinterpretation.” The 61-year-old actress admitted she’d “be curious to see what he decides to do.”