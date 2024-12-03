Celebrity

Demi Moore Reveals Moment She Thought Her Career Was ‘Over’

Eboni Boykin-Patterson
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 02: Demi Moore attends the Gothams 34th Annual Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute )
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute

Demi Moore once wondered whether her career was “complete,” she revealed on a new episode The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast. “I really did hit a point where I started to wonder, not like, ‘Is this over?’ But, ‘Is this actually complete?’” she told interviewer Scott Feinberg. Moore, who rose to fame in the ’80s and ’90s, was at one point Hollywood’s highest paid actress, known for roles in St. Elmo’s Fire, Ghost, A Few Good Men, and Striptease, among many others, which solidified her as a sex symbol. But as she took a step back from acting following a string of critically-panned films and a divorce from Bruce Willis, Moore said her acting opportunities started to shrink when she returned to the industry five years older. “I looked too good to play older, and was not young enough to play the others,” she said on the podcast. “I didn’t quite know where I fit or where I belonged,” she explained, which prompted her to wonder, “Have I done what I was supposed to do in this?‘“ The past year has answered Moore’s question with a resounding ”no,“ as her new role in acclaimed thriller The Substance, has prompted a career resurgence—and Oscar buzz—for the movie star at the age of 62.

