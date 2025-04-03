Demi Moore’s Daughter Still Takes Baths With Her Sisters

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

After a long and dreary winter, spring has finally arrived to infuse us with a sense of renewal and new possibilities. If you’re looking to reflect the seasonal shift in your home and personal style, Glasshouse Fragrances’ new Country Couture collection is precisely what you need.

Inspired by founder Nicole Eckel’s memories of springtime getaways to upstate New York, Country Couture serves as a scented love letter to the dreamlike aesthetic of the season, channeling the quiet, romantic vibe of town-and-country living into modern fragrances.

The collection’s standout Cashmere & Nectarine scent fuses sparkling citrus and ripe fruits with sensual woods and warm musks to create a perfectly fresh and floral aroma that can make a regular day feel like a page out of a storybook. The imaginative theme even extends to the brand’s packaging, which features bespoke, wallpaper-inspired prints that evoke images of lush and luxurious country estates.

In addition to candles and diffusers for your own home, the Country Couture collection also features limited-edition gift sets that are perfect for delighting a loved one. (After all, it’s never too early to start thinking about Mother’s Day!) Whether you’re buying for yourself or others, there’s no better way to commit to the season.

Cashmere & Nectarine — 13.4 oz. Triple Scented Candle Shop At Glasshouse Fragrances $ 60

Cashmere & Nectarine — 8.4 fl oz. Fragrance Diffuser Shop At Glasshouse Fragrances $ 65