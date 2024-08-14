Bruce Willis’ Daughter Slams Trolls Calling Her ‘Unattractive’ Clone of Dad
‘CRUEL AND MEAN’
Demi Moore’s daughter hit back at online trolls who said she and her sisters look like clones of their father, Bruce Willis, reports say. Tallulah Willis slammed Instagram users who made malicious comments on a family video Monday that showed her dancing with her mother and sisters Scout and Rumer to Scout’s new song “Over and Over.” Tallulah, 30, shared screenshots of the unpleasant posts, according to Page Six, with one saying the sisters look “like Bruce Willis cloned himself three times” while another asked how “two such gorgeous people have such unattractive daughters.” “Hi! By now you prob seen the viral video of our family dancing in unison to @scoutlaruewillis new single! We love this video!” Tallulah reportedly wrote in the since-deleted post. “What a delight to share—people always seemed shocked when we share how cruel and mean the comments on us have been our whole lives, so it’s important to me to call out this person to highlight an example of just regular Tuesday c–tyness.”