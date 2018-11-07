CHEAT SHEET
    Democrat Abigail Spanberger Ousts Trump Ally Dave Brat in Virginia

    Democratic newcomer Abigail Spanberger ousted incumbent Republican Rep. Dave Brat in Virginia’s 7th congressional district election on Tuesday night despite Brat’s last-minute endorsement from President Trump. Spanberger, a former CIA operative, claimed 50 percent of the vote to Brat’s 49 percent, dealing a major blow to the rising conservative star just four years after he dethroned Eric Cantor in the GOP primary and took a foothold in the Trump-friendly House Freedom Caucus. Spanberger’s campaign made headlines just days before the election after the conservative group Project Veritas reportedly infiltrated it in a bid to undermine Spanberger in the tight race. Spanberger’s security clearance was also reportedly leaked by a Republican super PAC during her campaign. Spanberger said she believed the group wanted to undermine her by spinning the fact that she had previously taught at a private school funded by Saudi Arabia.

