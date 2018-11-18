Democrat Gil Cisneros Wins GOP Seat in California, Completing Blue Wave in Orange County

The last undecided House contest in California ended Saturday with Democrat Gil Cisneros winning a Republican-held seat, a victory that has turned the previously GOP-controlled Orange County blue. Cisneros, a newcomer and a Navy veteran, beat Republican Young Kim for the state’s 39th District seat in a close race. Since midterm elections earlier this month, Democrats have now captured six Republican-held congressional seats in the state. Cisneros will replace retiring Republican Rep. Ed Royce. In a statement late Saturday, Cisneros vowed to represent “both those that voted for me and those that didn’t.” “This campaign taught me so much. In one of the most diverse districts of the country I learned that for all of our differences, we all care about the same things. We want our kids to feel safe at school, good jobs that allow us to provide for our families, affordable healthcare that ensures our loved ones receive the life-saving care they need, and a clean environment for our children and grandchildren. Most of all, we want to live in a world brought together by hope, not divided by hate,” he wrote.
