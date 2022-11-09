Long-Serving Dem Marcy Kaptur Defeats QAnon Curious Candidate in Ohio
STAYING PUT
Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur will remain the longest woman serving in Congress after defeating GOP challenger J.R. Majewski in Ohio. The Buckeye State’s 9th District underwent significant changes in its partisan makeup during redistricting, putting Kaptur’s seat in serious jeopardy. But Majewski lost significant outside financial support after his campaign became mired in a scandal stemming from an Associated Press report on the Air Force Veteran misrepresenting his service overseas. The Daily Beast also reported on Majewski nixing the Air Force insignia from his campaign website in a potential violation of Department of Defense policy. The AP detailed how Majewski went so far as to claim he was a “combat veteran” who served in Afghanistan, despite records showing he was deployed to Qatar where he spent six months loading planes. Kaptur went from having a district favoring Democrats by 16 points to a new version leaning toward Republicans by 14 points, according to FiveThirtyEight’s redistricting model.