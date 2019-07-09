CHEAT SHEET
MOVE OVER MCCONNELL
Amy McGrath Announces She’s Running for Mitch McConnell’s Senate Seat
A Democrat former Marine combat aviator who lost a House bid to an incumbent Republican in Kentucky is trying to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the Associated Press reports. Amy McGrath, who narrowly lost a race for Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District in 2018 to Rep. Andy Barr, announced Tuesday that she’s making a bid to defeat McConnell, who was elected to the Senate in 1984. McGrath’s campaign comes as part of an effort by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to get Democrats to run against incumbent Republicans. “I’ve been always somebody who stepped up to the plate when asked, when I felt like my country needed me, and this is one of those times,” McGrath said.
In her campaign video, McGrath attacked McConnell’s longstanding place in D.C., saying he has “turned Washington into something we all despise.” McGrath, who lost by three percentage points in her 2018 House bid, faces a tough campaign with Kentucky voters, who have not elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 1992.