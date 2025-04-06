Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin has had it with President Donald Trump and his “deranged” administration.

“We’ve even got the right to call the president ‘deranged’ for crashing our economy, destroying $6 trillion of wealth,” Raskin said at a Washington, D.C., rally on Saturday protesting Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs.

The tariffs—predicted to raise $6 trillion for the federal government on the backs of exporters, which will ultimately hit consumers with higher prices—amount to the largest tax hike in U.S. history.

Raskin jeered that Trump’s economic policies have turned his “401(k) into a 201(k).”

Raskin’s remarks come at just one of dozens of “Hands Off” marches across the United States on Saturday, including D.C., Boston, Montgomery, Topeka, Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City, and various cities across the U.S.

Raskin reminded protesters that their worst fears are coming to life in front of their eyes, stating that both George Orwell’s 1984 and Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale are “nonfiction.”

“We have the right to read the books we want,” Raskin reminded the crowd, referencing various book bans.

The Representative also let out an impassioned cry for freedom of the press while referencing the absurdity of the newly named Gulf of America.

“The press has the right to call the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of Mexico!” he said as protestors cheered wildly.

Protestors expressed outrage over tariffs and the faltering economy in creative placards: “They’re Eating the Checks, They’re Eating the Balances” one read, while another sign joked “Honk if you’ve ever texted war plans.”

Speaking to more than Trump’s economic policies, Raskin echoed the words of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“As Dr. King said, we have the right to protest for what is right without being arrested, deported, or fired,” Raskin told the fired-up crowd.