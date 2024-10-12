Dem Running to Replace ‘Black Nazi’ Mark Robinson Vows to Bleach His Office if Elected
A Democrat running to replace North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has vowed to use a gallon of bleach to clean his office if she wins. Robinson, who himself is running to be North Carolina governor, was recently outed for alleged messages he posted on a porn website where he expressed his love of trans porno and called himself a “Black Nazi.” North Carolina State Sen. Rachel Hunt is hoping to beat Republican candidate Hal Weatherman to become lieutenant governor. “Since I’m moving into Mark Robinson’s office, I’ll start with a gallon of this,” she says in the ad, holding up a bottle of hydrogen peroxide. Weatherman shared the ad on Thursday, tweeting “My opponent, a white liberal Democrat, explains how she will use bleach to clean the office of the previous BLACK Republican Lt Governor. Wow!” Robinson replied to Weatherman’s post questioning if the media will report “that a white liberal just cut an ad claiming she needs bleach to clean up the office of the first black Lt. Governor of this state. I suspect not.”