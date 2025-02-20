Dem Calls ‘King Trump’ a ‘Royal Pain in the A**’

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Soccer Boss Found Guilty of Sexually Assaulting Female Player
MAJOR RED CARD
Joey McFadden 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.20.25 12:52PM EST 
Published 02.20.25 12:50PM EST 
TOPSHOT - Former president of the Spanish football federation Luis Rubiales, accused of sex assault and coercion over forcible kiss, is surrounded by media as he leaves after taking the stand during his trial at the court of San Fernando de Henares, east of Madrid, on February 11, 2025. Spain's former football federation chief has given his version of events in his trial over his forced kiss on player Jenni Hermoso. The 47-year-old provoked worldwide outrage after he cupped Hermoso's head and gave her an unsolicited kiss during the medal ceremony after Spain won the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)
Former president of the Spanish football federation Luis Rubiales, accused of sex assault and coercion over forcible kiss, is surrounded by media as he leaves after taking the stand during his trial at the court of San Fernando de Henares, east of Madrid, on February 11, 2025. Spain's former football federation chief has given his version of events in his trial over his forced kiss on player Jenni Hermoso. The 47-year-old provoked worldwide outrage after he cupped Hermoso's head and gave her an unsolicited kiss during the medal ceremony after Spain won the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia. OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images

Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Federation, was found guilty of sexual assault on Thursday, reported The Guardian. Rubiales non-consensually kissed player Jenni Hermoso after she led Spain to win the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The incident was captured on video, and Hermoso said it “tarnished” the moment. In its ruling, Spain’s High Court barred Rubiales from contacting Hermoso for a year and ordered him to pay around $10,455 in fines. He was also ordered to keep from within 200 meters of Hermoso, reported Reuters. The court acquitted Rubiales of coercion charges amid reports that he had been pressuring Hermoso to say the kiss was consensual. “This action of kissing a woman on the lips has a clear sexual connotation and is not the way people greet those with whom they are not in an emotional relationship,” a judge wrote in the ruling. Rubiales has maintained throughout trial proceeds that his kiss was consensual and happened in a “moment of jubilation.” In a statement to Reuters, he said he plans to appeal the ruling, adding, “I am going to keep fighting.”

Read it at The Guardian

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2

Dem Calls ‘King Trump’ a ‘Royal Pain in the A**’

BATTLE ROYALE
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.20.25 12:49PM EST 
LATROBE, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 19: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, gestures to the crowd as he concludes a campaign rally on October 19, 2024, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.
LATROBE, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 19: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, gestures to the crowd as he concludes a campaign rally on October 19, 2024, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse was not impressed by President Donald Trump’s proclamation on Wednesday when he crowned himself king. Whitehouse on Thursday claimed that Trump was much more of a “royal pain in the a--” than a royal ruler. This is following the president declaring he saved New Yorkers by ridding the city of a $9 “congestion pricing” toll meant to fund improvements to public transportation. In a TruthSocial post, Trump celebrated himself and wrote: “LONG LIVE THE KING!” The White House X account jumped on the bandwagon and posted a fake Time magazine cover with Trump wearing a crown shortly after. During his CNN appearance, Whitehouse was asked about Trump’s declaration to which the senator questioned whether the president’s actions make him a “royal pain in the a--?” He repeated his rhetorical question in response to the White House’s social media post and wrote on X: “Does this officially make him a *royal* pain in the a--?”

Read it at The Hill

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Give Your Backside a Boost With These Wrinkle-Proof Men’s Trousers
🍑👀
Davon Singh
Updated 02.03.25 1:07PM EST 
Published 01.31.25 7:01PM EST 
Man wearing slim-fit beige pants and a black belt, leaning casually against a vintage cream-colored car with a retro design, palm trees in the background
Jack Archer

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re tired of a closet full of pants that fit but don’t fit your lifestyle—or even your body, Jack Archer is about to become your new favorite brand. The men’s apparel brand designs clothing for men who want to look stylish and feel comfortable as well. Say hello to the Jetsetter Tech Pant, the most versatile, sleek, and comfortable pants we’ve ever tried.

Jack Archer sources premium fabric from Japan that gives these pants a soft, stretchy feel without creasing or losing their shape throughout the day. Plus, the fabric naturally repels water, coffee, wine, and dirt, making them great for the office, dinner dates, or travel. My favorite part? Jack Archer tech pants are designed with extra room in the crotch, giving you the freedom to move without the squeeze and discomfort. The Jetsetters don’t just keep you comfy—they’re tailored to flatter your shape, too.

Jetsetter Tech Pant
40% off original price
Buy At Jack Archer

With a special curved design that wraps your mid-section, these pants give your butt a lifted, sculpted look without being overly tight. The Jetsetters are available in seven dynamic colors and two fits—slim and straight. Whether you’re heading out for a casual day, dressing for the office, or even hitting the golf course, these pants are up for the task.

For a limited time, score the Jetsetter Tech pants for 40 percent off, along with other bestsellers like Jack Archer’s t-shirts, socks, and jackets. If you’re ready for a closet refresh with items you’ll actually be excited to wear, now’s the time to invest.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
GOP Lawmakers ‘Scared S***less’ of Trump’s MAGA Supporters
FEAR FACTOR
Janna Brancolini
Updated 02.20.25 7:55AM EST 
Published 02.20.25 7:38AM EST 
A close-up shot of President Donald Trump standing in front of a microphone at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Some Republican lawmakers are scared President Donald Trump will incite violence against them if they don’t rubber-stamp his agenda, according to a report. “They’re scared s---less about death threats and Gestapo-like stuff,” a former member of Trump’s first administration told Vanity Fair. When the deeply conservative Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) was considering voting against Pete Hegseth’s nomination for defense secretary, the FBI warned him there had been “credible death threats” against him, according to the report. Tillis ultimately decided to give Hegseth the green light, providing the decisive 50th vote. Back in 2021, several Republicans voted not to impeach Trump for his role in the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, because they feared for their safety, according to multiple sources. When Trump pardoned the attackers on his first day in office, it “recentered those events” in the minds of Republicans, according to Vanity Fair. A White House spokesperson disputed any supposed rift, saying: “The Republican Party is united.”

Read it at Vanity Fair

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
‘Survivor’ Contestant—and Alleged Gang Member—Arrested on Racketeering, Arson Charges
THE FEDS HAVE SPOKEN
Conrad Quilty-Harper 

Reporter

Updated 02.20.25 12:31PM EST 
Published 02.20.25 12:28PM EST 
"Survivor:" host Jeff Probst speaks with contestant Brandon Hantz during fillimg of the fifth episode of "Survivor: Caramoan."
"Survivor:" host Jeff Probst speaks with contestant Brandon Hantz during fillimg of the fifth episode of "Survivor: Caramoan." CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Former two-time “Survivor" player Brandon Hantz has been arrested on racketeering conspiracy and arson charges in Texas, according to USA Today. Hantz, 33, is alleged to have been a former member (or associate) of the Bandidos motorcycle gang, which prosecutors say has been engaged in a deadly “turf war” with another gang. Other alleged Banditos are facing murder charges, with prosecutors claiming they were instructed to assault or even kill their rivals—with “smash on site” orders. “The indictment here not only alleges shocking crimes of violence, but also alleges that these offenses were committed openly and wantonly,” U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei for the Southern District of Texas said in a statement, with an accompanying press release citing incidents including “gunfire exchanged on public roadways and in public establishments with innocent civilians present.” Hantz’s home has reportedly raided by the FBI, and he is facing up to 40 years in prison. Hantz appeared on the 23rd and 26th seasons of SurvivorSurvivor: South Pacific and Survivor: Caramoan respectively. On the latter season, he was memorably eliminated after an emotional meltdown, and having dumped his tribe’s food supplies. His uncle is Russell Hantz, one of the show’s most infamous villians.

Read it at USA Today

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

HP’s Newest Laser Printer Offers Powerful, Reliable Performance Without the Headaches
PAPER CHASE
Scouted Staff
Published 01.14.25 9:07PM EST 
HP printer displayed in office setting
HP

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re cranking out work in a home office or sharing space with colleagues, an effective printer is a must-have in any professional setting; you need something that will get the job done without any unexpected hiccups or headaches. HP has been one of the go-to printing names for years, and its new flagship Laserjet Pro MFP 3101sdw Printer sees the brand once again setting the standard for quality and reliability.

HP Laserjet Pro MFP 3101sdw Printer
Buy At HP$289

The HP Laserjet Pro MFP 3101sdw Printer is built to provide high-quality laser printing that you can count on. With its lightning-fast printing speeds and simple, time-saving shortcuts that make it easy to complete common tasks, this machine is as efficient as it is effective. The printer comes equipped with all of the features you’d expect (and need) for your daily to-dos: reliable WiFi, USB compatibility, and integral features like scanning, copying, and automatic two-side printing. Plus, its compact size makes it perfect for small work teams of up to seven people. With a reasonable price tag just south of $300, this is the perfect investment to make in your productivity—grab yours today.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Logan Paul Says He Has Been Banned from Entering Egypt
REJECTED
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.20.25 12:29PM EST 
Logan Paul
Logan Paul. Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

YouTuber Logan Paul revealed that the Egyptian government has banned him from entering Egypt, The Sun reported. Paul, an internet influencer turned World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fighter, claims that he will not be allowed to visit the North African country to collaborate with fellow YouTuber MrBeast to film a video exploring the pyramids. MrBeast—whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson—informed Paul, Egypt’s government warned Donaldson that Paul is not allowed to visit the country. The government also allegedly refused to divulge exactly why Paul, who has been at the center of controversy, is not allowed to enter, leaving the 29-year-old WWE fighter stunned. Paul said, “MrBeast just uploaded a new video exploring the pyramids, and I love the pyramids. So I was like, ‘Jimmy, can I come?’ And he was like, ‘For sure dude’.” Only things didn’t turn out in Paul’s favor. Paul continued: “Then a week later he called me and was like, ‘Dude, unfortunately the Egyptian government said you can’t come, otherwise we can’t come’.” Paul was surprised that his notoriety had found its way to a country he had never visited. “And I was like, ‘Wait, what? I know I’ve p---ed people off, but the Egyptian government? I’ve never even been to Egypt, what can’t I come to the pyramid?’” Donaldson confirmed the news. “He said, ‘I don’t know, the government specifically said you are the only person that cannot come on this trip’.”

Read it at The Sun

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Hamas Reportedly Returns Body of Dead Baby Hostage to Israel
‘NO WORDS’
Sean Craig
Updated 02.20.25 10:52AM EST 
Published 02.20.25 7:28AM EST 
Posters of hostages Shiri Bibas, Kfir Bibas and Omer Shem Tov are displayed in hostages square prior the handover of four bodies taken by Hamas fighters on February 20, 2025 in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Amir Levy/Getty Images

The remains of four Israeli hostages held in Gaza were repatriated Thursday, marking the first time Hamas has released deceased captives since the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks. The bodies reportedly include those of Shiri Bibas, who was 32 when Hamas-affiliated militants abducted her, and her sons Ariel, 4, and Kfir, 9 months. Expressions of sorrow over their deaths came from the highest Israeli authorities, especially the two young boys who are among the most well-known victims of the attack. “Our hearts—the hearts of an entire nation—lie in tatters," said Israeli President Isaac Herzog, in a statement shared on social media. “On behalf of the State of Israel, I bow my head and ask for forgiveness. Forgiveness for not protecting you on that terrible day. Forgiveness for not bringing you home safely.” The fourth body is said to belong to Oded Lifshitz, who was 83 years old when abducted. The remains were scheduled to be taken to Israel’s National Forensic Institute for identification, after which there will be a formal announcement of the deaths. Hamas is scheduled to release six captives on Saturday in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, mostly women and children, who were detained by Israeli forces during the Israel–Hamas war. The two sides are currently in negotiations during the first phase of a ceasefire agreement. Hamas proposed Thursday to release all of its remaining captives in exchange for a permanent ceasefire and Israel’s complete withdrawal from Gaza.

Read it at BBC

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Olivia Munn Reveals She Turned Down Massive #MeToo Payout
‘TRAUMATIC’
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 02.20.25 11:35AM EST 
Olivia Munn at SNL50
Olivia Munn John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Olivia Munn turned down a “seven-figure” payout to stay quiet about a “traumatic” incident that happened on a movie set, she revealed on an episode of Monica Lewinsky’s new podcast Reclaiming. “There were things that happened on this movie set, personally to me, that were really not OK,” Munn said. “It was so traumatic that I had to file complaints with the studio,” she continued. “It got to this place where I was offered a lot of money, a lot of money—seven figures—to accept their apology,” but she didn’t take the money because it came with an NDA. “I just felt that it was so wrong. It was the beginning of the #MeToo era and Time’s Up, when people were targeting anyone who signed an NDA and saying, ‘Oh, you only did it for the money.’” Munn said she was “proud” to have walked away from the payout, but still did not reveal what happened or on which movie set it occurred. In 2017, Munn alleged director Brett Ratner masturbated in front of her, and in 2018, she demanded a scene be removed from Predators, when she became aware she had acted opposite a registered sex offender. Other films Munn appeared in during that time period include Ride Along 2, X-Men: Apocalypse, Office Christmas Party, and Ocean’s Eight.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Joe Rogan Fans Are Done With His Elon Musk Obsession
'OFF-PUTTING'
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 02.20.25 12:34AM EST 
May 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; UFC host Joe Rogan during UFC 274 at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
USA TODAY Sports

Joe Rogan fans are starting to hate how much he loves Elon Musk. The podcast juggernaut shot to fame for lively discussions of largely non-political topics, but that seems to have changed since President Donald Trump won the election, thanks in part to podcast bros like Rogan. A Reddit community with 1.5 million subscribers dedicated to discussing all things Rogan has grown exasperated with the host constantly fawning over Musk, who he described as a “super genius” in a recent episode. Rogan has mentioned Musk by name on all but two of the 14 episodes released since Trump’s inauguration, according to Politico. The billionaire DOGE chief has also appeared on the show five times. “The way that he fawns over Elon is really off-putting,” one Reddit comment reads. “It’s literally hard to watch.” Another fan said “Joe and his anti-elite billionaire friends are becoming the swamp they’ve always hated.” One comment called Rogan “state-run propagandist media.” The Joe Rogan Experience was recently overtaken by the anti-Trump podcast The MeidasTouch on a Podscribe chart that ranks shows by number of views and downloads per month.

Read it at Politico

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

These Zero-Proof THC Seltzers Give You a Buzz Without the Hangover
BOOZE-FREE BUZZ
Davon Singh
Updated 02.18.25 2:08PM EST 
Published 12.19.24 4:24PM EST 
An assortment of Happi's Alcohol-Free THC drinks on a yellow background. There are two cans, one orange and one green. Three glasses filled with liquid and ice cubes. Plus, three boxes stacked on top of each other.
Happi

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From work events to gatherings with friends, alcohol is a constant—especially now that it’s Damp February. The relaxation and social buzz a glass of wine or cocktail provides is hard to beat but comes with consequences like headaches, anxiety, and upset stomach the next day. Plus,
with the recent announcement from the Surgeon General that alcohol should come with a cancer warning label, many of us are taking a pause to reevaluate our relationship with it. If you’re looking for a zero-proof alternative, you can have the best of both worlds with Happi.

This collection of THC seltzers provides a light buzz without the hangover. Happi’s beverages are all-natural, organic, non-GMO, alcohol-free, and only 20-50 calories a can. The THC used in Happi is Delta-9. Delta 9 is naturally derived from hemp and is known for its soothing and uplifting buzz.

Happi THC Seltzer (12-Pack)
Buy At Happi

Happi designed its drinks to mimic the onset of a glass of wine or a beer, so you feel the effects right away—around 15 minutes and last about two hours.

There are many drinks to choose from, but the Raspberry Honeysuckle is a clear fan favorite. It’s bursting with a sweet-tart berry flavor and a hint of honeysuckle. With over 140 reviews, Raspberry Honeysuckle holds a 4.9 rating on Happi’s website. Plus, in 2024, it won Gold at the L.A. Spirits Awards. If you’re ready to enjoy a new type of Happi hour this season, look no further than these THC-powered seltzers.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
L.A. News Anchor Chauncy Glover’s Cause of Death Revealed
REST IN PEACE
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 02.20.25 3:06AM EST 
Published 02.20.25 12:26AM EST 
Actor Chauncy Glover attends a screening and discussion of FOX's "Shots Fired" at Pacific Design Center on March 16, 2017 in West Hollywood, California.
Actor Chauncy Glover attends a screening and discussion of FOX's "Shots Fired" at Pacific Design Center on March 16, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

The cause of death for news anchor Chauncy Glover has been revealed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office. In a statement released Wednesday, officials declared that Glover died of “acute intoxication” from a combination of chloroethane and methamphetamine, and ruled that the manner of death was an accident. It added that the KCAL host was found unresponsive in his home on Nov. 5, 2024, with fire department personnel pronouncing him deceased 40 minutes after midnight. He was 39 years old. An examination was subsequently completed by a deputy medical examiner a day later on Nov. 6, with the cause of death being certified on Feb. 19 after a series of tests. A full Medical Examiner report is expected to be released by the end of March. Glover was a three-time Emmy award winner. Before joining the KCAL/CBS Los Angeles news team in 2023, Glover worked at KTRK-TV in Houston. His broadcasting career has also included roles in Detroit, Jacksonville, and Columbus, Georgia.

Read it at KTLA

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Mississippi Judge Orders Local Newspaper to Delete Editorial
FREEDOM OF SPEECH?
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.19.25 7:15PM EST 
Close-up of judge gavel
Close-up of judge gavel Harold M. Lambert/getty

A Mississippi judge ordered a local newspaper to delete an editorial criticizing city officials, the Independent reported. Chancery Court Judge Crystal Wise Martin ordered the Clarksdale Press Register to “remove” a Feb. 8 editorial titled “Secrecy, deception erode public trust” without a hearing on Tuesday after the city sued the newspaper for libel. “The injury in this case is defamation against public figures through actual malice in reckless disregard of the truth and interferes with their legitimate function to advocate for legislation they believe municipality through this current legislative cycle,” wrote Martin. First Amendment lawyers and press freedom advocates responded to the order as “wildly unconstitutional.” Lawyer Adam Steinbaugh wrote on X, “For one, *governments* can’t sue for libel. Full stop,” citing freedom of speech protections established by New York Times v. Sullivan. Clarksdale Mayor Chuck Espy applauded the judge’s order, writing in a Tuesday Facebook post, “Thank GOD! The City of Clarksdale WON today!” he wrote Tuesday. “The judge ruled in our favor that a newspaper cannot tell a malicious lie and not be held liable.”

Read it at Independent

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
PoliticsMusk Talks Over Trump as Hannity Blanks President in Awkward Fox Interview
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsMAGA Cheers on ‘King’ Trump Dropping Pretense of Democracy
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsFormer NFL Punter Arrested at City Council Meeting After MAGA Protest
Yasmeen Hamadeh
PoliticsDOGE’s Shocking $8 Billion Mistake Called Out
Josh Fiallo
PoliticsDolly Parton Calls Out Indiana Gov Over Plan to Dump Her Imagination Library
Nandika Chatterjee