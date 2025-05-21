Democratic Congressman Is the Third to Die in Office in Three Months

Thousands of people who attended a Shakira concert in New Jersey last week have been issued an urgent health warning following an outbreak of the measles. The Colombian singer’s show at the MetLife Stadium on May 15 could prove to be the epicenter of a major superspreader event after health officials identified a concertgoer “associated with a newly identified case of measles in a non-NJ resident who attended a concert in NJ while infectious.” Measles is one of the most contagious diseases in the world, and although no cases have been reported yet, MetLife has a max capacity of 82,000 and infected people may not start developing symptoms until as late as June 6. Although the disease was officially eliminated in the U.S. in 2000, it has seen a resurgence in recent years due to declining vaccination rates. Last week the CDC confirmed over 1,000 cases across 31 states, which have resulted in at least three deaths so far. The warning follows a similar alert issued by New Jersey health officials last week after an infected traveller passed through Newark Liberty International Airport, potentially exposing hundreds more people to the infectious disease.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Shakira Concertgoers Issued Warning After Measles OutbreakSICK BEATSHealth officials are concerned the singer’s show could turn into a superspreader event.
- 2Dem Congressman Is Third to Die in Office in Three MonthsTRIBUTES PAIDVirginia’s Gerry Connolly died Wednesday. Texas’ Sylvester Turner and Arizona’s Raul Grijalva both died in March.
Partner updateAD BY AdobeLearn How To Retouch Your Photos in Adobe PhotoshopPIXEL PERFECTThis bundle from Adobe gives you the tools necessary to create eye-catching content.
- 3Legendary Rock Singer Announces He Has Quit His BandCOLD AS ICEThe band’s longtime guitarist will assume vocal duties.
- 4Pet Kangaroo Drives Colorado Cops Hopping Mad After EscapingROO GOTTA BE KIDDING METwo-year-old Irwin made a break for it in Durango, south-west Colorado.
Partner updateAD BY Hero CosmeticsThis Mighty Patch Visibly Improves Pimples While You SleepSMALL BUT MIGHTYNever pop pimples again after using these patches.
- 5Mass Flight Cuts at Major Airport After Air Traffic ChaosCRASH LANDINGDOGE cuts have seen severe staff shakeups at the FAA, forcing Newark Airport to ultimately limit the number of flights in and out of the airport.
- 6Live Nation Hires Trump’s Kennedy Center Boss Amid DOJ ProbeTRUMP LOYALISTThe timing of the appointment has raised eyebrows on social media.
- 7Target Sales Drop Sharply Amid Americans’ Tariff FearsMISSING TARGETSThe retailer has felt the sting of the president’s tariff war.
- 8Singer’s New Movie Is an Utter Bomb at the Box OfficeBLANDING LIGHTSThey love his music, but fans avoided the autobiographical film by The Weeknd.
Shop with ScoutedLelo’s Top-Rated Luxury Sex Toys Are Up to 40% Off Today GOOD VIBES ONLYYou can save up to 40 percent on luxe sex toys.
- 9WATCH: Tourists Flee as Tower Roof Comes Crashing DownDRUMROLL PLEASENo one was injured in the incident at Fengyang Drum Tower in Anhui province, eastern China.
- 10The One Word That Got George Wendt His Iconic ‘Cheers’ RoleTV HISTORYIn his final interview, the “Cheers” star joined his two most famous cast mates to stroll down memory lane.
Democratic Congressman Is the Third to Die in Office in Three Months
Gerry Connolly, the Democratic Virginia congressman who served in Congress since 2009, has died aged 75, his family announced. In a statement shared on social media, Connolly’s family said that he died at home “peacefully” Wednesday morning surrounded by family. “Gerry lived his life to give back to others and make our community better. He looked out for the disadvantaged and voiceless. He always stood up for what is right and just,” the statement said, adding he was a “fierce defender of democracy, an environmental champion, and a mentor to so many.” Connolly is now the third sitting Democratic congressman to have died in the past three months, following Texas’ Sylvester Turner, 70, and Arizona’s Raul Grijalva, 77, in March. Connolly revealed in Nov. 2024 that he had esophageal cancer. The following month, he defeated New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to the role of ranking member of the House Oversight Committee. Connolly announced in late April that he would be stepping down as the top Democrat on the influential committee, and would not seek re-election in 2026, as the cancer which he had “initially beaten” had returned.
When you’re building an e-commerce website for your side hustle, sending out invites to a bachelor(ette) party, or just sprucing up your grid, MS Paint and built-in Instagram filters just aren’t going to cut it. Adobe Photoshop has a ton of powerful editing tools, but navigating its many complex features can be intimidating for a newbie.
Your Adobe Photoshop subscription ($23/month) includes hands-on tutorials that teach you step by step in the app. You’ll learn how to do simple tasks like combining photos, text and shapes to create appealing images for social media to more advanced techniques like making your portraits (or selfies) stand out from the background.
Start creating incredible content today with Photoshop by clicking here.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Foreigner’s lead singer Kelly Hansen announced he is leaving the legendary rock band after nearly 20 years, dropping the bombshell reveal on live TV. Appearing on Tuesday night’s finale of The Voice, Hansen said: “After 20 magical years performing with this band, this will be my last year with Foreigner. This summer, a new great voice will sing these songs for you, my friend Luis Maldonado.” In a later statement, he added: “Being the voice of Foreigner has been one of the greatest honors of my life. But it’s time to pass the mic. Luis has the voice, the energy, and the soul to carry these songs into the future. I couldn’t be prouder to hand this off to him.” Maldonado, the band’s longtime guitarist, added: “This music has been part of my life for as long as I can remember. I’m ready to honor Foreigner’s legacy and bring my heart to every performance.”
An escaped pet kangaroo gave Colorado cops the runaround after breaking free for a second time in just a year. Irwin decided to hightail it out of his owner’s home in Durango, south-west Colorado, last fall. He was quickly caught after he hopped into a sack which resembled a mother kangaroo’s pouch. The second escape, on Monday, was more challenging for officers from Durango Police Department because the two-year-old is much bigger now. Officers even debated using a lasso to snare the escapee. “That technique wasn’t going to work. The officers were debating whether they needed to lasso it or what the plan was,” police Commander Nick Stasi said Tuesday. A fellow officer labeled “farm boy” by Stasi has animal handling experience, so he was put up to the task. That officer, Shane Garrison, said it was “an awesome call.” He cornered Irwin and grabbed him, before carrying him to a police truck and putting him in the back seat like a criminal. It will become more and more challenging to capture Irwin if he escapes again as, by age four, kangaroos can surpass the size of an adult male person. They also pack a brutal kick.
Still popping pimples in the bathroom? Instead of possibly making the problem worse, use Hero Cosmetics’ award-winning Mighty Patch, which effortlessly heals and improves pimples overnight.
Mighty Patches use a fluid-absorbing hydrocolloid gel that pulls out all the pimple gunk (you can watch it happen as the patch changes from translucent to white). Plus, the barrier stops additional bacteria from entering the zit. After six to eight hours, your pimple will look visibly improved.
An extra-extra-large version of the Mighty Patch, the Body patch is perfect for acne on larger areas like shoulders, foreheads, backs, and butts. The smartly-placed notches in the patch ensure it contours to your body so you can deal with breakouts wherever they strike.
Now that you’ve got gorgeous and blemish-free skin, protect it from harmful UVA and UVB rays with this sunscreen. It uses ingredients like zinc oxide that doesn’t clog pores and leaves a smooth and non-greasy finish that doubles as a light makeup primer.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Newark Airport is slicing the number of flights in and out of the international hub after a severe lack of air traffic controllers caused mass panic, flight cancellations, and severe delays at the congested facility. Flights through Newark will be capped at only 28 departures and 28 arrivals through June 15, and increase only slightly after to 34 respectively through Oct. 25. The airport has experienced mayhem in recent months, largely tied to serious staff shortages among air traffic controllers following Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) layoffs that struck the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Around 400 people who held direct roles in supporting safety inspectors and airport operations were let go in February. Frequent flyers fear that the airport is unsafe, especially when instances of disorganization are plenty: last month, Newark air traffic controllers lost radio and radar contact with planes, making them unable to speak to pilots. During one evening at Newark last week, on some shifts, as few as three of the recommended 14 air traffic controllers were on duty. The airport has less than two thirds of the recommended total controllers the FAA says are needed for the airport to run smoothly.
Live Nation has added Trump loyalist Richard Grenell to its board of directors amid a criminal antitrust probe conducted by the Justice Department. Grenell—installed by President Donald Trump as head of the Kennedy Center in February—was appointed to the board on Tuesday. The global entertainment company is being probed for allegedly colluding with a competitor on refund policies for canceled concerts at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Bloomberg reported. The timing of the appointment raised eyebrows online, with one antitrust advocate accusing Live Nation on X of recruiting Grenell “to get out from under the Antitrust Division’s lawsuit against the company.” Randall Mays, Chairman of the Board of Live Nation Entertainment, said Grenell’s background “will bring a valuable perspective.” Grenell said he was “proud to join the board and support Live Nation’s efforts to grow this positive impact of concerts around the world.” Live Nation has denied any wrongdoing, with executive Dan Wall saying last week: “it is not illegal for artist agents, promoters and ticketing companies to work together to solve the unprecedented challenges of a global pandemic.”
Target has slashed its annual sales forecast, citing economic uncertainty caused by President Donald Trump’s tariff war. The big-box retailer revealed its shares were down by 3.7 percent on Wednesday, reflecting a larger trend of digital sales replacing in-store purchases. “While our sales fell short of our expectations, we saw several bright spots in the quarter, including healthy digital growth,” said CEO Brian Cornell who added that the retailer is “not satisfied with current performance and know we have opportunities to deliver faster progress on our roadmap for growth.” The forecast stands in contrast to main rival Walmart, who announced last week it had maintained its annual forecasts but would be raising prices to combat price hikes caused by Trump’s tariffs—an announcement which drew the ire of the president who insisted retailers should “eat the tariffs” rather than pass the extra costs onto consumers. Target previously announced it depends on China for around 30 percent of its foods, down from 60 percent in 2017, but was seeking to reduce that further.
Hurry Up Tomorrow, the celluloid vanity project from singer The Weeknd, has tanked at the box office following diabolical reviews. The psychological thriller with a $15 million budget took just $3.3 million over the May 16-18 weekend. The film is a fictionalized version of the life of The Weeknd, aka Abel Tesfaye. He plays an insomniac pop star heading towards a mental breakdown who meets a mysterious fan played by Jenna Ortega. Barry Keoghan also stars in the movie, which was co-written and co-produced by Tesfaye. He based the story on a 2022 incident when he lost his voice on stage in Los Angeles and had to stop his show, citing psychological stress. Hurry Up Tomorrow received a brutal 14% review on Rotten Tomatoes and assigned a score of 29 out of 100 on Metacritic. It was designed to be a companion piece to the album of the same name which reached No.1 on the Billboard chart in January. Hurry Up Tomorrow is the final project Tesfaye plans to release under his The Weeknd alter-ego. Tesfaye’s acting skills were also panned in the 2023 TV flop The Idol, where he played self-help guru Tadros.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’re looking for an NSFW gift for your S.O. or just a self-care treat to spice up solo play on any day, Lelo has everything you need to keep the good vibes going all year long. Lelo is known for being the ‘designer’ sex toy brand, and while its offerings are some of the best on the market, its prices are on the steep side. However, in celebration of Masturbation Month, Lelo is slashing its prices. You can save up to 40 percent! No codes needed.
Lelo’s sale includes a range of discounted luxury sex toys, but if you’re new to the brand, the Soraya 2 is a fan favorite that’s suitable for sex toy beginners and connoisseurs alike. This updated version of the bestselling premium rabbit vibrator is engineered with dual-stimulation features, allowing for both clitoral and G-spot orgasms. Plus, the controls are right at your fingertips for customized pleasure. Play with twelve different vibration settings that range from a teasing murmur to a satisfying pulse. The Soraya 2 will always leave you coming... back for more.
Tourists ran for their lives as hundreds of roof tiles cascaded off a historic tower in China. Dozens of visitors were milling around Fengyang Drum Tower on Monday when several tiles detached themselves from the roof. Seconds later a full-on collapse sent a dust plume billowing into the sky. Tourists ran for cover, and officials later confirmed no one was injured. “If it happened a little later, there would be many children playing (near the tower) after dinner,” one witness told The Beijing News. Maintenance work on the roof, in Anhui province, around 200 miles from Beijing, in eastern China, was only completed a year ago. Authorities have cordoned off the area, launched an investigation and assembled a team to re-design the roof of the tower. The structure is composed of two parts, the original Ming-era tower base, built in 1375, and a more modern tower on top. The tower has been beset by problems. Having been destroyed in 1853, it was restored in 1995. Following roof tile issues in 2017, a specialized maintenance unit was set up in 2023.
Late Cheers star George Wendt shared secrets from the TV show that made him famous in his final public appearance. Wendt, who died at age 76 on Tuesday, joined Cheers co-stars Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson on their Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast in August 2024. In the chat, the actor said his audition for Cheers was initially only one single word, at the end of the 1982 pilot episode. At the time, Wendt had landed his first major role in a TV show called Making the Grade. “My agent said, ‘They want you to do this Cheers,’" Wendt told his former cast mates. His agent had told the Cheers team he wasn’t available, but he auditioned anyway. However his agent clarified it was a “really small” role. “How small? Well it’s really just one line. Actually it’s one word. Come to think of it it’s one syllable. I said ‘What’s the syllable?’ She said ‘Beer’. ” Wendt then read for a character ironically called George, which morphed into his Norm Peterson character. “I read it and they decided they’d try to make it work out so I could do both shows, then the other show got cancelled.” Cheers ran from September 30, 1982 to May 20, 1993.