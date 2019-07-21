CHEAT SHEET
Congressman Jerry Nadler Says There Is ‘Substantial Evidence’ Trump Committed Impeachable Offenses
Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) said in an interview on Fox News Sunday that president Trump has committed “high crimes and misdemeanors,” otherwise known as the criteria for impeachment. Nadler’s statement is significant because, as the House Judiciary Committee Chairman, he, along with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), will be presiding over Robert Mueller’s highly-anticipated testimony this Wednesday. “The report presents very substantial evidence that the president is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors,” Nadler said on Sunday. “And we have to let Mueller present those facts to the American people and then see where we go from there, because the administration must be held accountable and no president can be above the law.” Nadler also called Trump an “unindicted co-conspirator,” but stopped short of calling for his impeachment.