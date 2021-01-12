Jim Jordan Refuses to Admit Biden Won, Gets Blasted by House Colleague
‘JIM! JEEZ!’
As the U.S. House of Representatives began debate on whether to impeach President Trump for a second time—this time for helping incite a violent riot in the U.S. Capitol while Congress certified his electoral loss—one of his most craven defenders dug his heels in. When Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) claimed, falsely, in a virtual hearing that “he never said the election was stolen,” his colleague cut him off. “Mr. Jordan,” Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO) said, “I asked you a yes-or-no question. Please. We’re trying to bring this nation back together. Jim! Jeez!” Perlmutter then pressed Jordan to admit, in his own words, that Joe Biden had won the election. “The president of the United states has said that,” Jordan responded repeating another falsehood. Jordan was among the House Republicans who voted to reject Biden’s victories in Pennsylvania and Arizona on baseless claims of election fraud.