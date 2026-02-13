Dem Demands DOJ Interview FBI Caller Who Made Rape Allegation Against Trump

A Democratic congressman is calling on Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate one of the most explosive allegations made against Donald Trump in the fresh dump of Epstein files.

“Since you creepily spied on the unredacted Epstein files I read, you know I read this one,” Rep. Ted Lieu wrote in a post calling Bondi out on X.

“Witness calls FBI’s NTOC and reports girl, later found dead, told him Trump and Epstein raped her,” he went on. “DOJ NEVER INTERVIEWS WITNESS. When will DOJ interview this witness?”

Lieu wants to know why the Justice Department appears not to have followed up on an explosive tip about Trump. X/Ted Lieu

Trump has repeatedly denied any knowledge of or involvement in crimes committed by the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, with whom he’s understood to have been close friends prior to a falling-out around 2004. The Daily Beast has contacted the White House about Lieu’s post.

The congressman’s post comes after Bondi made a combative appearance before the House Judiciary Committee earlier this week, which swiftly descended into a shouting match as Democrats accused her of lying under oath about her department’s bungled handling of the Epstein case.

Bondi also appears to have been keeping tabs on lawmakers' searches in the Epstein Files. Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

One of the fiercest exchanges came after Lieu played a video of Epstein and Trump partying together, and asked if Bondi knew whether any of the girls at that event had been underage.

“This is so ridiculous that they are trying to deflect from all the great things that Donald Trump has done,” she began. “There is no evidence that Donald Trump has committed a crime - everyone knows that. This has been the most transparent presidency.”

Bondi clashed with the House Judiciary Committee earlier this week as they grilled her over the DOJ's bungled handling of the Epstein case. ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP via Getty Images

Lieu then proceeded to present Bondi with the same file he later tweeted, telling her: “I believe you just lied under oath.”

“Don’t you ever accuse me of a crime!” she shot back.

Mace also called the DOJ's apparent search-tracking efforts "creepy." Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

After the hearing, lawmakers called Bondi out for bringing along a printout of what appeared to be Democrat Jayapal Pramila’s search history on the Epstein files, suggesting the Justice Department has been keeping tabs on what elected officials have been looking for in the latest release of documents.

Lieu is not the only one to have described those apparent monitoring efforts as “creepy,” with Republican Rep. Nancy Mace using the same word in comments to Zeteo reporter Prem Thakker.

“They give each of us a login with our name attached to it, and every single file that we open, regardless of whether we even read it, is tagged with our name,” Mace said. “So they get the search history and the files that we opened.”

Amid the uproar, House Speaker Mike Johnson has made a rare rebuke of the MAGA administration. “I think members should obviously have the right to peruse those at their own speed and with their own discretion. I don’t think it’s appropriate for anybody to be tracking that,” Johnson told CNN Thursday, adding he would “echo that to anybody involved with the DOJ.”