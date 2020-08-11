Democratic Convention Lineup Revealed: Biden and Harris to Close Virtual Event
ZOOM CALL INCOMING
As speculation grows that Joe Biden is finally set to announce his running mate any moment now, the lineup for next week’s Democratic National Convention has been revealed. The star-studded event, which may be slightly less glamorous this year due to the fact that it will be taking place online, will see speeches from Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Jill Biden. The as-yet-unannounced vice-presidential candidate will address the virtual convention at the end of Wednesday, and Thursday will be rounded off with Sen. Kamala Harris, and then, finally, Joe Biden’s acceptance speech. The New York Times reports that speakers have been urged to set up cameras in interesting locations, rather than the now-familiar range of Zoom backgrounds such as spare rooms and bookcases. Michelle Obama is reportedly filming her address this week at the family’s vacation house to ensure the first night doesn’t end up being ruined by an unreliable internet connection.