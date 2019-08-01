Old School Joe Seemed Stuck in the Past

In arguably the most contentious Democratic 2020 primary debate to date, the most memorable moment may have come before the candidates took their positions on stage, as Vice President Joe Biden greeted his chief rival from the previous debate, Sen. Kamala Harris. A hot mic caught the 76-year-old telling the 54-year-old lawmaker: “Go easy on me, kid”

It was a case study in Biden’s deficiencies as a candidate. It demonstrated the kind of dated jocularity that has long been a part of Biden’s old-school politicking, but while some viewers might have been charmed, it reminded others of his perceived indelicacy when it comes to issues of race and gender.

And it spoke to the space between weeks of breathless cable news hype and the wonky and largely civil debates between the Democrats so far — not one argument over penis size! — that Harris’ tough but fair critique of Biden’s past record on busing in the first debate had been retroactively branded as an Ali-Frazier I level Fight of the Century.