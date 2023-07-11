Democratic Georgia State Rep Defects to GOP After School Voucher Vote
TURNCOAT
A Georgia state lawmaker announced she has flipped from Democrat to Republican on Tuesday after sparking anger from her progressive colleagues for supporting a recent school choice bill. Mesha Mainor, who represents a predominantly blue district in Atlanta, tweeted “this wasn’t a political decision for me. It was a MORAL one.” “I will NEVER apologize for being a black woman with a mind of my own,” she wrote. She is believed to be the first Black woman to serve as a Republican in the Georgia General Assembly, The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported, and her switch tips the Republican majority further to 102-78. “I didn’t leave the Democrat Party,” Mainor tweeted. “The Democrat Party left ME when it embraced left-wing radicalism, lawlessness, and put the interests of illegal aliens over the interest of Americans.” The rep claimed to Fox News that Democrats “crucified me” and “abandoned me” over her support of school choice and refusal to back efforts to defund the police, among other policy disagreements.