Politics

Democratic Governor Shocks by Expressing Support for RFK Jr.’s New Gig

PARTY OF ONE

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said he hopes RFK Jr. will lean into “personal choice on vaccines” as secretary of Health and Human Services.

Emell Derra Adolphus
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to Colorado Governor Jared Polis during a meeting on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response.
Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis might be the only Democrat “excited” about President-elect Donald Trump’s decision to appoint RFK Jr. as secretary of Health and Human Services.

In a post on X, Polis praised Kennedy as someone who “helped us defeat vaccine mandates in Colorado in 2019” and someone who will “make America healthy again by shaking up HHS and FDA.”

Furthermore, Polis said he hopes Kennedy will not enact vaccine bans—and instead lean into “personal choice on vaccines.”

“What I’m most optimistic about is taking on big pharma and the corporate ag oligopoly to improve our health,” wrote Polis.

He said his own personal priorities included prescription drug price decreases and eliminating the FDA’s nutrition department—which he claims does “more harm than good.”

RFK Jr. “will face strong special interest opposition on these,” said Polis. “But I look forward to partnering with him to truly make America healthy again and I hope that we can finally make progress on these important issues.”

