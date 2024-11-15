Colorado Gov. Jared Polis might be the only Democrat “excited” about President-elect Donald Trump’s decision to appoint RFK Jr. as secretary of Health and Human Services.

In a post on X, Polis praised Kennedy as someone who “helped us defeat vaccine mandates in Colorado in 2019” and someone who will “make America healthy again by shaking up HHS and FDA.”

I’m excited by the news that the President-Elect will appoint @RobertKennedyJr to @HHSGov. He helped us defeat vaccine mandates in Colorado in 2019 and will help make America healthy again by shaking up HHS and FDA. I hope he leans into personal choice on vaccines rather than… pic.twitter.com/cILtTYplcn — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) November 14, 2024

Furthermore, Polis said he hopes Kennedy will not enact vaccine bans—and instead lean into “personal choice on vaccines.”

“What I’m most optimistic about is taking on big pharma and the corporate ag oligopoly to improve our health,” wrote Polis.

He said his own personal priorities included prescription drug price decreases and eliminating the FDA’s nutrition department—which he claims does “more harm than good.”

RFK Jr. “will face strong special interest opposition on these,” said Polis. “But I look forward to partnering with him to truly make America healthy again and I hope that we can finally make progress on these important issues.”