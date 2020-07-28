Democratic Governors’ COVID Response Has Been No Better than Republicans’

When it comes to COVID-19 blame, Republicans have gotten the shaft while Democrats have it made in the shade.

This is, of course, at least partly because Donald Trump is president. It is hard to ignore his disastrous mishandling of the virus or the fact that he dominates so much media attention.

While it has become fashionable to rip Republican governors for their COVID-19 response, it is stunning how Democratic governors have generally gotten a pass (and sometimes even high praise ) for their poor performance.