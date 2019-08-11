CHEAT SHEET

    Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer to Introduce Legislation to Regulate the Sale of Body Armor

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Yuri Gripas/Reuters

    The Senate’s top Democrat, Chuck Schumer, said Sunday he would introduce legislation after the summer break that would require the FBI to regulate the sale of body armor. The call came after a mass shooting last weekend in Dayton, Ohio, during which a man wearing body armor killed nine people. Schumer said he wants the FBI to set standards for eligibility of purchase of bullet-proof clothing and other body armor, according to the Associated Press. The bill would provide exceptions for law enforcement and other safety and security officials.

    Associated Press