Report: DNC to Reject Iowa’s Virtual Caucus Plan
The Democratic National Committee will reject Iowa’s virtual caucus plan, threatening the state's position as “first in the nation” ahead of other early-voting states, The Des Moines Register reports. The decision comes after the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee met last week in San Francisco, where some members voiced concerns about security and the potential for hacking. Iowa’s virtual caucus idea, revealed in February, planned to address criticisms of their previous caucus system. The new system proposed to allow registered Democrats to participate over the phone, partially to accommodate rules of the DNC, which issued a mandate after the 2016 elections requiring caucus states to allow some form of absentee voting. If Iowa fails to come up with another way for people to take part without being physically present that differs substantially from a primary, New Hampshire could potentially become the first state to vote.