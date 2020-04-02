Democratic National Convention Moved to August Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
The Democratic National Convention will be held on August 17 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, officials announced on Thursday, one month later than the scheduled date.
“In our current climate of uncertainty, we believe the smartest approach is to take additional time to monitor how this situation unfolds so we can best position our party for a safe and successful convention,” Joe Solmonese, CEO of the Democratic National Convention Committee, said in a statement. “During this critical time, when the scope and scale of the pandemic and its impact remain unknown, we will continue to monitor the situation and follow the advice of health care professionals and emergency responders.”
The move to delay the 2020 party convention, originally scheduled for July 13 through 17, comes amid concerns about the uncertain nature of coronavirus in the upcoming months. Public health officials have advised stay-at-home social distancing measures.