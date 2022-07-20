Dem Group’s Lawsuit Accuses Campaign Watchdog of Giving Trump ‘Edge’
ACT NOW
According to a Democratic super PAC, Donald Trump is essentially running for president—holding rallies, giving interviews—even though he hasn’t officially declared as much. The group, American Bridge, filed a lawsuit against the Federal Election Commission over those allegations, demanding that the campaign finance watchdog address Trump’s actions and the “competitive edge” they might give him. As The New York Times reported, the FEC hasn’t made Trump register a campaign committee, and American Bridge claims that he is therefore “disguis[ing] his run for the presidency.” The camouflaged candidate has thus left voters “in the dark about the contributions and expenditures he has received,” thereby giving him a fundraising advantage. The PAC filed a complaint against Trump with the FEC in March, and says that if the commission fails to act within 30 days, it should face repercussions along with the former president.