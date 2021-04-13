‘Oh Sh*t:’ Dem Pollsters Admit They Got It Badly Wrong in 2020
DOESN’T ADD UP
The Democratic Party’s top pollsters are ready to admit publicly that they made major mistakes ahead of the 2020 election. According to Politico, five of the party’s biggest polling firms will release a statement Tuesday conceding that there were “major errors” in their pre-election polling. The companies have reportedly spent months trying to work out why their data showed Joe Biden well ahead of Donald Trump, and Democrats set to strengthen their House majority, when the results were much tighter in reality. One unnamed pollster involved in the effort told the site: “2020 was an ‘Oh, shit’ moment for all of us... And I think that we all kinda quickly came to the point that we need to set our egos aside. We need to get this right.” However, it seems the group hasn’t figured out how to fix the issues. The statement will say that the pollsters “failed to live up to our own expectations,” but that “no consensus on a solution has emerged.”