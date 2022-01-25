Rep. Cuellar: Yes, I’m Under FBI Probe... But Still Running for Re-Election!
CAN’T KEEP ME DOWN
Not one to be easily fazed by something so trivial as an FBI raid, Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) said he’ll be making a bid for another term in Congress. “Let me be clear: I’m running for re-election and I intend to win,” he said in a video posted Tuesday. He spoke from outside his childhood home, rather than the home searched by federal agents last week. His computer and several boxes were photographed being taken out of the house, but the FBI has not yet said what the probe is about. Cuellar only called it “an ongoing investigation that will show there was no wrongdoing on my part.” He added that he prided himself “on being your congressman and always doing things honestly, ethically, and in the right way.” ABC News reports that a grand jury had issued subpoenas for records related to Cuellar, his wife, and at least one campaign staffer, particularly in regards to Cuellar’s ties to the former Soviet nation of Azerbaijan.