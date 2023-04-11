CHEAT SHEET
Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton Reveals Parkinson’s Diagnosis
Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA) said Tuesday that she’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. “If there’s one thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on, it’s that Parkinson’s disease sucks,” Wexton, 54, said in a video released by her office on World Parkinson’s Day. The representative for northern Virginia went on to say she had learned about the terrible disease “firsthand” because “I’ve learned that I, too, have Parkinson’s, or what some people call PD for short.” “I’m working with my doctor on a treatment plan that addresses my symptoms, and I’ve been feeling good and staying strong,” Wexton said.