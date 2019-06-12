Democratic Rep. Torres: I’m ‘Tired’ of Hearing About Abortion Rights From ‘Sex-Starved Males’

Rep. Norma Torres (D-CA) declared Wednesday on the House floor that she is tired of having her “sex-starved” male congressional counterparts opine on abortion rights.

“Mr. Speaker, it is tiring to hear from so many sex-starved males on this floor talk about a woman’s right to choose,” she said, amid noises of protest from other lawmakers. Rep. Rob Woodall (R-GA) then interjected, asking if Torres “would like to change her last statement.”

“Mr. Speaker, if it pleases my colleague on the other side I will withdraw my statement about sex-starved males on the floor,” Torres responded. According to the House of Representatives clerk, the remarks occurred while the lawmakers was discussing H.R. 2740—an appropriations bill for the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education.