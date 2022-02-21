CHEAT SHEET
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a Democrat from Hawaii, will speak at this weekend’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, the event’s organizer announced on Monday. According to the Washington Examiner, the 2020 presidential primary candidate will headline the event’s annual Ronald Reagan Dinner, which will be keynoted by right-wing radio host Glenn Beck. While it may seem unusual for a Democratic politician to headline such an event, Gabbard has long cultivated a conservative following by repeatedly railing against the Biden administration and elements of her own party’s agenda, particularly on foreign policy and culture-war matters.