    Democratic Strategist Killed in North Carolina Boat Accident

    Conen Morgan

    NC Science Olympiad

    Conen Morgan, a Democratic strategist based in North Carolina who worked for candidates across the country, was killed over the weekend in a boating accident. “Conen Morgan’s hard work and determination made a real, positive difference for people of North Carolina. His loss is a tragedy and we send our deepest sympathy to his family and friends,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement. Morgan, 42, and two other people were thrown from a boat hit by a large wave on Cape Lookout, The News & Observer reported. All three made it to shore, but Morgan collapsed and could not be revived.

