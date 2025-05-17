Carville Savages Buttigieg’s Belated Turn Against Biden

James Carville had some choice words for former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Buttigieg said earlier this week that, “with the benefit of hindsight,” he thinks former President Joe Biden should not have run in 2024.

Too little, too late for Carville.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well f---k, say something when it meant something!” the veteran strategist said on his Politics War Room podcast, adding that “now, in retrospect, everybody’s ‘Oh, well, s--t, we should have known.’”

Democratic strategist James Carville took aim at party officials only now admitting Joe Biden might've done better bowing out of last year's presidential race ahead of time. ICSS/Reuters

His comments come ahead of an upcoming book in which reporters Alex Thompson and Jake Tapper, from Axios and CNN, respectively, delve into concerns among White House officials over Biden’s stamina and mental decline going back as early as March 2023.

Though he believes Biden nevertheless proved himself “one of the better presidents,” Carville said Biden had denied himself “a glorious retirement” by failing to acknowledge the impact of his age, describing it as “one of the great tragedies of all time.”

Former Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg said earlier this week that “with the benefit of hindsight, I think most people would agree” Biden ought not to have run at all. Alex Wong/Getty Images

He also took aim at the former president over his public appearances since leaving office, arguing these have muddied the waters for the Democratic Party as it struggles to recover and adapt following President Donald Trump‘s victory last year.

“You’re making a fool of yourself; you’re planning some kind of counter to this Tapper book,” Carville raged on Saturday. “That is the worst thing in the world because you know what? You’re not up to it right now, Joe.”

“Please, just go,” he added. “Take comfort in your friends and your family.”