Media

Carville Savages Buttigieg’s Belated Turn Against Biden

HINDSIGHT’S 20-20

Buttigieg had said Biden should not have run in 2024.

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

James Carville had some choice words for former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Buttigieg said earlier this week that, “with the benefit of hindsight,” he thinks former President Joe Biden should not have run in 2024.

Too little, too late for Carville.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well f---k, say something when it meant something!” the veteran strategist said on his Politics War Room podcast, adding that “now, in retrospect, everybody’s ‘Oh, well, s--t, we should have known.’”

James Carville speaks on stage during interviews Sunil Gulati, President, of the U.S. Soccer Federation.
Democratic strategist James Carville took aim at party officials only now admitting Joe Biden might've done better bowing out of last year's presidential race ahead of time. ICSS/Reuters

His comments come ahead of an upcoming book in which reporters Alex Thompson and Jake Tapper, from Axios and CNN, respectively, delve into concerns among White House officials over Biden’s stamina and mental decline going back as early as March 2023.

Though he believes Biden nevertheless proved himself “one of the better presidents,” Carville said Biden had denied himself “a glorious retirement” by failing to acknowledge the impact of his age, describing it as “one of the great tragedies of all time.”

Pete Buttigieg speaks to questions during a news conference in Arlington, Virginia.
Former Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg said earlier this week that “with the benefit of hindsight, I think most people would agree” Biden ought not to have run at all. Alex Wong/Getty Images

He also took aim at the former president over his public appearances since leaving office, arguing these have muddied the waters for the Democratic Party as it struggles to recover and adapt following President Donald Trump‘s victory last year.

Carville Tells Everyone to Get Over ‘Angst’ About DemsFEELING BLUE?
Ewan Palmer
James Carville poses for a portrait at the 27th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 31, 2024 in Savannah, Georgia.

“You’re making a fool of yourself; you’re planning some kind of counter to this Tapper book,” Carville raged on Saturday. “That is the worst thing in the world because you know what? You’re not up to it right now, Joe.”

“Please, just go,” he added. “Take comfort in your friends and your family.”

Will Neal

Will Neal

Reporter

willneal93

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaTrump Redefines the ‘N-Word’ for Fox News
William Vaillancourt
TrumplandAging, Slurring Trump ‘Lives in Fear’ of Dad’s Dementia
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsPoll Shows Clear Favorite to Succeed Trump in 2028
Josh Fiallo
PoliticsFood For Millions Rots in Storage After Trump’s USAID Cuts
Jack Revell
PoliticsWATCH: Comey Surrenders to Secret Service Over ‘Assassination’ Post
Emell Derra Adolphus