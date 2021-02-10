‘We Just Had an Explosion’: Dems Air Chilling Dispatch Audio in Impeachment Trial

“Multiple Capitol injuries! Multiple Capitol injuries!”

“They’re throwing metal poles at us.”

“Multiple law enforcement injuries, DSO, get up here.”

The agonizing sound of D.C. cops begging for reinforcements rang out in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday when House Democratic impeachment managers aired chilling new audio capturing the initial moments of the Jan. 6 siege.

In dispatch calls made at about 1:30 p.m., just after Vice President Mike Pence had gaveled over the joint session to certify election results and before rioters had breached the building, officers desperately called for back up.

“You’ve got a group of about 50 charging up the hill on the west front... they are approaching the wall now,” the dispatch says.

“They’re starting to dismantle the reviewing stand. They’re throwing metal poles at us,” an officer says.

“We need some reinforcements up here now,” another officer yells, as he begs for back up. “They’re starting to pull the gates down. They’re pulling metal poles at us.”

“We just had an explosion go on up here. I don’t know if they’re fireworks or what, but they’re starting to throw explosives, fireworks materials,” an officer says.

Moments later, amid calls of multiple injuries, an officer yells, “This is now effectively a riot.”

Impeachment managers aired new audio and previously unseen security footage on Wednesday as Rep. Stacey Plaskett outlined, in painstaking detail, the day’s events.

It followed a harrowing custom-made video of the Capitol attack interspersed with Trump’s statements that he “loved” the “special” rioters that aired on Tuesday as the trial began.

Previously unseen security footage played on Wednesday shows the first rioters smash through a window to the Capitol building, one of whom held a Confederate flag. There was just one Capitol police officer on the other side.

“The Capitol stands because of people like that,” Plaskett said.

Shortly after, the mob made their way up the stairs towards the Senate chamber, which was being guarded by a lone officer, Eugene Goodman.

Previously unseen CCTV shows Goodman running down a hallway, past Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT). As Goodman passed by Romney, he motioned toward the senator, who immediately turned around and ran in the other direction.

Tuesday’s harrowing video, coupled with Rep. Jamie Raskin’s (D-MD) moving account of being in the Capitol on Jan. 6 with his family, the day after he buried his 25-year-old son, forced Trump’s team to switch their speaking order.

Bruce Castor, a former district attorney from Pennsylvania, spoke first to try to blunt the emotional impact with a rambling, nonsensical address that left almost everyone—including Trump and Republican senators—cringing. He conceded the Dems had given such a powerful presentation that it caught Trump’s team off guard.

On Wednesday, seven Democratic lawmakers took turns chronicling the months-long lead up to January 6, from Trump’s refusal back in May to commit to a possible peaceful transfer, to his pre-election claims that the election would be rigged, to his mid-election orders to “stop the count,” to his escalating post-election efforts to threaten officials, pressure the Department of Justice, ignore court rulings and attack Vice President Mike Pence.

“Anyone who was against the president became an enemy,” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) said.