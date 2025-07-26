It’s the book that President Donald Trump doesn’t know anything about—but if he does, he only knows that it’s totally fake and that everyone should shut up about it. Now, that same book could end up in the hands of Trump’s political opponents, if Democratic congressmen Ro Khanna and Robert Garcia get their way.

The California Democrat and the House Oversight Committee ranking member have written to attorneys of the Jeffrey Epstein estate asking for a complete copy of the now-infamous “Birthday Book,” according to Axios. They have argued that the book may contain information pertinent to the Oversight Committee’s deposition of Epstein associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Ro Khanna holds a news conference in Lisbon, Portugal, November 6, 2019. (REUTERS/Pedro Nunes). PEDRO NUNES/REUTERS

The book is allegedly a series of letters written by friends and well-wishers for Epstein’s 50th birthday. One of those letters is reportedly from none other than Trump himself, written inside an illustration of a naked woman and ending with the line “may every day be another wonderful secret.”

If the Department of Justice were the keepers of that book, it would be “very difficult” to get hold of, Khanna told Axios. However, since the book is held by the estate of the disgraced financier, it should be significantly easier to procure.

“In this case, you literally have a private attorney,” Khanna said. “A private attorney is much more likely to comply. It’s a much easier challenge than going after the administration.”

Trump has repeatedly denied the authenticity of the book, which was originally reported on by The Wall Street Journal. The president has even gone so far as to launch a $10 billion legal lawsuit against the Rupert Murdoch-owned paper.

On Thursday, Trump described the allegations about the nature of his relationship with Epstein that have rocked his administration as a “scam.”

Trump's Truth Social post on Thursday night. Truth Social

Attorney Bradley Edwards, who has represented more than 200 of Epstein’s victims, has said that the existence of the book is an “absolute fact.” He further went on to add that executors of the Epstein estate would hand the book over “immediately” if they were subpoenaed by Congress.

That is exactly what Khanna and Garcia appear to be hoping for. They note that, if they do get hold of it, they will release information, only in accordance with the wishes of Epstein’s surviving victims.