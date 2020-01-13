Democrats Better Attack Sanders Before It’s Too Late

Senator Elizabeth Warren was somebody just a few months ago. Then under pressure, she put out the price tag—$21 trillion and counting— for her Medicare for All plan, which she would transition to over three years. Immediately, her momentum, fundraising, and poll numbers slipped.

The pure M4A candidate, Bernie Sanders, always low on details and high on dudgeon, stayed true to his plan, which would take away private insurance but without all her exhausting details.

Thus started his dramatic rise in the polls to first place in Iowa and New Hampshire (seven points ahead of Warren), and to second place nationally behind former Vice President Joe Biden, according to the RealClear Politics polling average.