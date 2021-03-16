Democrats Call Bullshit on McCarthy’s Claim That Suspected Terrorists Have Been Caught at Mexico Border
‘WRONG OR LYING’
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) claimed Monday that he’d spoken to border agents in El Paso, Texas, who told him that suspected terrorists have attempted to cross the border into the United States—but, despite multiple requests, he’s provided absolutely no evidence to back it up. On Monday, McCarthy said of the agents he’d met earlier that day: “You saw it in their eyes... They talked about, ‘They’re on the list.’… The terrorist watch list.” Rep. Ruben Gallego, a Democrat who represents the Phoenix area, wrote on Twitter that he was far from convinced by McCarthy’s claim, writing: “Weird as the Chairman of the subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations and a border state member of Congress haven’t heard anything about this... Pretty sure he is either wrong or lying.” Neither U.S. Customs and Border Protection nor McCarthy’s office have responded to requests to elaborate on McCarthy’s so-far evidence-free claim.