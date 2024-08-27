Democrats Claim Georgia Election Board Rules Invite ‘Chaos’ in New Suit
JUST IN CASE
Democrats, supported by Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign, sued the Georgia state election board on Monday, alleging that new election rules were illegal and could be exploited by pro-Trump members of the board to bring “chaos” in November. The lawsuit, filed by the Democratic National Committee, the Georgia Democratic Party, local election officials, and candidates for office, comes a few weeks after the board approved rules allowing election officials to conduct a “reasonable inquiry” into the vote and to be given “all election related documentation” before certifying the result. Quentin Fulks, a deputy campaign manager for Harris, told The New York Times that the lawsuit is a response to Republicans’ efforts “to lay the groundwork to challenge the election results when they lose again in November.” At a Georgia rally earlier this month after the new rules were approved, Trump called the development “a very positive thing,” and praised three members of the board as “pitbulls fighting for honesty, transparency, and victory.” Trump remains indicted in Georgia for trying to overturn the 2020 election results in the state, which he lost.