Democrats’ Demand to Trump: Cover COVID19 Health-Care Costs

A pair of House Democrats, Reps. Joe Kennedy III (D-MA) and Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), are demanding that the Trump administration cover all coronavirus-related health-care costs for people who are uninsured or under-insured. A letter to Vice President Mike Pence and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar with the demand comes as House Democrats prepare to vote Thursday on a coronavirus relief package that includes a similar provision. In his Wednesday night address to the nation, President Trump mistakenly said he’d reached a deal with health-care executives to provide such coverage—in fact, only testing for the virus is poised to be covered for the under-insured.