A city just half an hour south of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort has a new Democratic mayor following an exceedingly narrow election.

Andy Thomson was declared the winner of the mayoral race in Boca Raton, Florida, on Friday after early results indicated he won by just a single vote.

The election, which was held on Tuesday, had to be recounted twice due to the extremely narrow margin. Thomson’s victory makes him the first Democrat to lead the city in more than 30 years.

Boca Raton's new Mayor-elect Andy Thomson. Andy Thomson

Thomson, with 7,572 votes, beat his two rivals: Republicans Mike Liebelson and Fran Nachlas, who won 7,567 and 3,967 votes, respectively.

“I’m thrilled to congratulate Mayor-elect Andy Thomson on this monumental victory,” said Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried.

“Winning by a margin of just 5 votes, this race is proof that organizing everywhere and talking to every voter will make all the difference in 2026.”

Boca Raton is just half an hour from Mar-a-Lago, Trump's residence and golf club in Palm Beach. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The win notches another instance of a growing trend in which Democrats continue to flip formerly Republican offices, many of which had previously been deeply red.

On Thursday, Democrat Bobbi Boudman beat Republican Dale Fincher for a seat in the New Hampshire House of Representatives, marking the 28th such reversal since Trump took the White House in 2024.

Voters in Florida were seen to reject major redevelopment in the area and the power of wealthy developers, particularly the Terra and Frisbie Group’s proposed megaproject for the downtown government campus, which became the subject of the Save Boca campaign.

A measure on the ballot that would allow the development was voted down by 3-to-1, while Thomson campaigned on addressing the affordability crisis, boosting housing access, and protecting public land—many issues that are expected to sway voters at the national Midterm elections in November.

“This victory reiterates an undeniable trend in Florida: Democrats can run and win anywhere—including Donald Trump’s backyard,” Fried said. “Floridians are tired of the chaos, corruption, and sky-high prices on everything from groceries to gas and healthcare.”

The Democrats are hoping to ride the "blue wave" to victory in November and flip the House of Representatives. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“They are voting for trusted leaders like Andy to steady the ship and return common sense, people-centered solutions back to our communities.”

Recent polling suggests that 62 percent of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy, while 48 percent believe his policies are actively harming it. Cost of living continues to be a major source of voter concern, something a majority of voters don’t believe Trump is properly addressing.

Current projections for the midterm election results show that the Democrats could end up with a 12-seat majority in the House of Representatives, overturning the Republicans’ current 4-seat lead.

Jennifer Jenkins aims to replicate Thomson's win at the midterms in November. X

Jennifer Jenkins, a fellow Democrat and Florida Senate candidate for the midterms, congratulated Thomson on his win.

“This is a reminder EVERY vote matters. Your vote is your voice. USE IT!” Jenkins wrote on social media. “Let’s keep the wave going.”