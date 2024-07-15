Dems Give Up Hope That Biden Will Drop Out After Trump Assassination Attempt
‘THIS IS OVER’
Democrats hoping that President Joe Biden will drop out of the election race fear their chance of replacing him on the ticket is all but gone in the wake of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump over the weekend, according to a report. After two weeks of intense media scrutiny around if and when Biden would drop out following his disastrous presidential debate performance, attention has now shifted to the attack on Trump at his rally in Pennsylvania and the Republican National Convention, which starts Monday. “I think this is over,” one Democratic aide told Politico, arguing that the news storm weakening Biden had now passed. Axios separately reported that Democrat lawmakers’ immediate focus had moved to their personal security and the safety of their staffers rather than the party’s political crisis. “We’re all just focused on expressing condolences ... and keeping our teams safe,” one House Democrat, described as having been “fiercely critical of Biden,” told the outlet.