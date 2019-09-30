Democrats Have Impeachment by the Tail. Here’s How They Tame It.

The debate among Democrats and liberals on impeachment right now is: Fast versus slow, narrow versus broad.

It’s understandable that these would emerge as the flash points, but those questions aren’t the right starting place when thinking about impeachment.

The actual first questions the Democrats need to think about are these: 1, what will be the main right-wing talking points? And 2, what will be swing voters’ more sincerely held reservations? If Democrats can find the answers among themselves, they’ll also answer the fast-slow, narrow-broad questions the right way.