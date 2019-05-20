Democrats, Instead of Citing Public Opinion About Impeachment, Go Out and Change It

Yes, the House Democrats do look weak right now. But what exactly can they do? Impeach the bastard, you say. Well, OK. So they open impeachment hearings, and… the Trump White House puts up the same stone wall it has already erected with regard to answering subpoenas and so on. So no documents are procured, and no one shows up to testify. Judiciary Committee Republicans boycott the whole thing.

Some impeachment hearings. And yes, I understand that impeachment triggers certain required legal responses, but presumably the White House will just ignore those, too.

This isn’t the 1970s, and Donald Trump isn’t Richard Nixon. He’s far, far worse, as is today’s Republican Party. In 1973, the Senate voted unanimously, 77-0, to form its special Watergate committee. Two months after that vote, on April 17, the Nixon White House announced that staff would appear before it. That led to John Dean implicating the president in the cover up and Alexander Butterfield acknowledging that Nixon used a taping system in the Oval Office. So the lesson the American right has taken from that episode is: don’t cooperate. And it meshes perfectly with Trump’s authoritarian instincts.