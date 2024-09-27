Democrats Make It Rain with Kamala Cash

CHEAT SHEET
    For the first time ever, national Democrats are investing money in all fifty states. The Democratic National Committee is distributing almost $2.5 million among every state party in the country to boost down-ballot races, Politico reports. A significant chunk of that change—$400,000—is going to Florida, which has grown redder over the years but where Democrats will focus on Puerto Rican voters. Smaller sums will go to even more Republican-leaning states, like Missouri and Idaho, where the party nonetheless believes it could lock up some state-level offices. In the Potato State, for instance, the money will support an organizer in the Nez Perce Reservation and a Latino relational organizer in two counties where elections have recently been decided by less than 100 votes. The investment comes after Kamala Harris’ ascendancy prompted record-breaking fundraising across the party. With the vice president continuously posting eye-popping sums, that wealth has trickled down to congressional and other races, worrying Republicans.

