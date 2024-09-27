Democrats Make It Rain with Kamala Cash
HEY, BIG SPENDER!
For the first time ever, national Democrats are investing money in all fifty states. The Democratic National Committee is distributing almost $2.5 million among every state party in the country to boost down-ballot races, Politico reports. A significant chunk of that change—$400,000—is going to Florida, which has grown redder over the years but where Democrats will focus on Puerto Rican voters. Smaller sums will go to even more Republican-leaning states, like Missouri and Idaho, where the party nonetheless believes it could lock up some state-level offices. In the Potato State, for instance, the money will support an organizer in the Nez Perce Reservation and a Latino relational organizer in two counties where elections have recently been decided by less than 100 votes. The investment comes after Kamala Harris’ ascendancy prompted record-breaking fundraising across the party. With the vice president continuously posting eye-popping sums, that wealth has trickled down to congressional and other races, worrying Republicans.