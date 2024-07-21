Dems Mock Trump as ‘Too Old’ to Run—Like He Did to Biden

Democrats seized on Donald Trump's age Sunday—turning Republicans' attack on Joe Biden back on them.

“The man is nearly 80-years-old and so the question is, can he serve another four years? I'm not sure he can,” former South Carolina state representative Bakari Sellers told CNN.

The attack was unavailable to the party until 1.46pm on Sunday when Biden stepped aside but was waiting in plain sight.

On Thursday, Trump became the oldest presidential nominee in U.S. history at the age of 78, beating the previous record holder President Joe Biden by one year. Trump’s campaign messaging focused heavily on Biden’s age, running attack ads using clips of the president looking forgetful or sluggish posing the question of whether he would physically survive a second term.

“Donald Trump is too old to be President,” Rep. Casey Weinstein (D-OH) on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Anti-Trump Republican George Conway also chimed in, writing “Seriously, how do you convince people you’re going to make America great again with some old guy who slurs his words and rambles incoherently after his jail ti— … um, I mean bedtime??”

Trump’s age began trending on the app shortly after Biden ended his re-election bid and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic ticket. Harris is two decades Trump’s junior.

“Suddenly, he is looking really old,” E. Jean Carroll posted alongside a picture of the former president. In 2023, Trump was found liable for sexually abusing the American columnist and a jury awarded her $5 million in damages.