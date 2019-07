SAN DIEGO, California—What’s the definition of “open borders”?

It’s just a buzz phrase to rile up people who want to get rid of illegal immigrants, cut back on legal immigrants, and make America white again. It’s the new weapon of choice, replacing the tired-out zinger of the 1990s: “amnesty.”

Take the reader who recently called me a “hate-all-who-are-not-Hispanic-or-Latino racist like other Trump haters who writes for open borders brainwashing rags like the Washington Post.”